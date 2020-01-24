LG finally reveals Android 10 update plans – is your phone among them?

LG has vowed to return its struggling smartphone business to profitability by 2021, but a good start might be to start updating its current devices to the latest version of Android.

We’re months into the new cycle and the company is only just announcing its Android 10 update roadmap for European users, when it’s going to start and which devices are in line for the update.

Judging by a post on LG’s Italian blog, the LG V40, V50, G8X, G8S, G7, K50S, K40S, K50, and Q60 will be bestowed with Android 10. However, the updates won’t be coming all at once. In fact, the rollout won’t be complete until the last three months of 2020 on some devices.

Here’s the skinny from the blog in question (spotted and translated by XDA Developers):

The first smartphone to get the new update to Android 10 – scheduled for early February – will be LG V50 ThinQ, the first LG mobile device with 5G connectivity and equipped with a Dual Screen accessory. Afterward, during the second quarter of 2020, it will be the turn of the G8X ThinQ Dual Screen, the first smartphone with dual display included, to double its multitasking operations. In the third quarter of 2020, the update to Android 10 will be available on other models including LG G7, G8S, and V40, while LG K50S, K40S, K50, and Q60 will be able to take advantage of the new features in the last quarter of 2020.

LG’ plans to return to smartphone profitability have raised eyebrows in some quarters, given the number of underwhelming handsets released by the company in the last couple of years, and the dramatic rise of the lower-cost, innovative Chinese smartphone manufacturers.

If LG really wants to win back consumers, faster Android updates wouldn’t be a bad way to start earning a little faith. As would the ‘wow factor’ devices the company is promising.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …