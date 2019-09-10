LG and Nvidia team up to create G-Sync gaming TVs – and they look awesome

LG is adding Nvidia G-Sync support and super smooth variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz to some of its 2019 OLED TVs.

The 2019 OLED TVs getting the Nvidia G-Sync support will be the LG C9 and LG E9 – from the 55-inch models up to the 77-inch displays.

The LG OLED TVs doesn’t contain specific G-Sync hardware but Nvidia recently opened up the standard – meaning manufacturers can make compatible TVs and utilise the G-Sync software.

Along with the 120Hz refresh rate, the LG C9 and LG E9 offer a range of appealing features for big-screen gamers – there’s 4K resolution, input lag of just 6 milliseconds range for 1440p content at 120Hz and 13 milliseconds for 4K output at 60Hz.

We don’t know exactly what PC specs will be required to get the best out of the 2019 LG OLEDs new G-Sync support. Nvidia does say: “We are excited to bring G-Sync Compatible support to LG’s 2019 OLED TVs and HDMI Variable Refresh Rate support to our GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs.”

The LG OLEDs have HDMI 2.1 compatibility which has allowed for a 120Hz refresh rate already if used with an Xbox One X. However, PC graphics cards are yet to support the standard – making the addition of Nvidia G-Sync even more of an essential move.

Along with variable refresh rates, HDMI 2.1 support enables features like auto low latency mode and enhanced audio return channel.

The LG C9 and LG E9 both also support HDR10 and Dolby Vision high dynamic range standards as well as Dolby Atmos and Dolby True HD lossless sound for audio.

The Nvidia G-Sync support will be available via a firmware update in select markets over the coming weeks.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we are massive fans of the two G-Sync supported TVs – giving 5* reviews to both models. In our glowing review of the LG E9, we said: “A terrific OLED TV from LG: the E9 packs in plenty of features, excellent audio and delivers terrific picture quality across a range of content.”

