LG’s air purifying cat bed is one of the weirdest gadgets from CES

Amidst all the laptops, TVs and processors that have been unveiled at CES 2025, get ready to be greeted by a breath of fresh (purified) air once you learn about LG’s latest product: the AeroCat Tower.

Yes you read that correctly. LG has unveiled a product that works as both a perch for your cats and an air purifier for your home.

Not only does the AeroCat Tower provide cats with a comfortable, scoop-shaped bed to snooze on but thanks to its built-in sensor, it also weighs and tracks the health of your feline friend too.

With ThinQ integration, all your cat’s health data including their weight and how long they slept for can be accessed directly on your smartphone.

The clever sensor can also detect when your cat has climbed into its bed and will automatically lower the air purifier’s power mode to minimise noise and not disturb their slumber. We really are all at our cat’s mercy aren’t we?

LG AeroCat Tower. Image Credit: LG

Adorably, there’s even an attachable step ladder that’s designed to assist older cats in reaching the bed too.

It’s easy to forget that this isn’t actually a gadget just for cats, with its primary use being air purification. Although LG hasn’t released many specs for this device, it should work in a similar way to its purifier range (which is not currently available in the UK or US) by removing harmful particles from the air inside your home.

Not only that but the Tower also has a built-in heater and fan too, akin to the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool. Although the Dyson is missing a dedicated cat bed.

At the time of writing we don’t have confirmed pricing or details of its availability. Rest assured however that we’ll be certain to update this article if and when pricing and availability are released, as we’ll be waiting for those details with bated breath.

If you want to see something a bit more traditional from LG then be sure to check out our coverage of the company’s all new, super bright OLED TV.