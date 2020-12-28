LG adds voice controls to new InstaView refrigerators to boost hygiene

LG likes to make a splash with its refrigerators as much as it does its fancy televisions. Remember the craft ice balls from 2019? And what about the transparent glass door-in-door window?

Enter the 2021 InstaView models and voice recognition smarts that aim to boost hygiene during a period of history where it’s desperately needed.

Users will be able to say “open the refrigerator door” in order to crack open the fridge. At a time when everyone’s a little more careful about what they touch, it’s a very convenient feature. It could also be handy, in more conventional circumstances, when you’re entering the house with bagfuls of groceries.

The company says you can also ask the refrigerator for today’s agenda or check the status of the ice and water dispensers using your voice.

Related: Best smart home devices 2020

LG says the new InstaView model features a 23% larger glass panel for the door-in-door system, making it even easier to see what’s inside without opening the door and allowing all of that energy to escape.

The door-in-door system, which can be illuminated in just a couple of knocks on the window, makes it easy to access regularly used items (like a few cans for instance) without fully opening the door.

Furthering the hygiene theme, LG has incorporated its UVNano technology into the InstaView’s built-in water dispesers. The tech “harnesses the power of light to effortlessly and effectively maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser tap,” and comes from the company’s standalone water dispensers.

On the InstaView it works to remove 99.99 percent of bacteria on the dispenser tap and can be accessed with a touch of a button for a little more peace of mind.

And yes, rest assured, those craft ice balls are now coming to the side-by-side InstaView refrigerators after debuting in the French-door models last year. These two-inch, slow melting balls are great if you just can’t be seen with peasant-like cubes in your drinks.