LG has revealed that it will launch a 5G smartphone at MWC 2019 next month.

The South Korean giant says the handset will be unveiled on February 24, and will “[reflect] the needs of customers who want to enjoy high-capacity contents steadily at a fast pace of 5G”.

It will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and a 4000mAh battery, and LG has also thrown a new cooling system onboard, called Vapor Chamber. Everything here suggests this phone will be a powerhouse − the LG G8, perhaps?

“The 5G Internet, which is several dozen times faster than 4G, can be enjoyed comfortably without slowing down or running even when running high-resolution games and large-capacity apps at the same time,” LG wrote in a blog post.

“LG Electronics has improved its stability by applying ‘Vapor Chamber’, which has more heat-proof performance than existing heat pipes. The surface area of the ‘Vapor Chamber’ is 2.7 times that of the LG V40 ThinQ heatpipe, and the amount of water contained is more than two times.

“Because the heat dissipation device is made of copper with high thermal conductivity, the larger the surface area, the quicker and widespread absorption of surrounding heat.”

There’s no word yet on pricing, but LG has strongly hinted that the handset will be available on Sprint at some during the first half of this year. It’s also very likely that the handset will hit the South Korean and US markets before anywhere else.

However, the firm says it is currently “collaborating with a variety of mobile operators” in Europe.

Earlier this week, LG released a video teasing the launch of a gesture-controlled device at MWC. It isn’t yet clear if this is the company’s 5G smartphone or a completely separate device.

Do you think your next phone purchase will be a 5G handset?