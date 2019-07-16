The LG 4K UHD Blu-ray player is an unmissable Prime Day deal

This is by far the cheapest deal we’ve seen for a 4K Blu-ray player. The LG UBK80 UHD player is available for an astonishing £75 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals promotion.

Buy now: LG UBK80 4K player now just £75 (Save £34.01) at Amazon

The RRP for the UBK80 is £200 and in the days leading up to Prime Day it could be had for £109. A further 31% off means you’ve struck gold with a 4K player available for well under £100.

LG UBK80 4K Blu-ray player Prime Day deal LG UBK80 4K Ultra HD HDR Blu-ray Player At £75, the LG UBK80 UHD player's features are on the basic side, but if you're after a cheap 4K player, this could hit the spot

If you’re not looking for a player with all the bells and whistles you’d find at the premium end of the market, then this player fulfils that function. This player only supports HDR10 − there’s Dolby Vision HDR or HDR10+ here − but if you’re after something just to play your 4K discs for an affordable price, this is a very tempting option.

It’s the cheapest price it’s been for quite some time, so if you want it we suggest you get in before others snap it up. Features are on the basic side with Blu-ray, DVD and CD playback. If you want to play media from a USB/HDD, you can do so via the USB port on the front.

Netflix and YouTube apps are accessible within the player’s UI, but it’s likely your TV will be better stocked in terms of smart features. And its upscaling qualities should ensure that content below 4K looks decent on a 4K TV. Build and finish appears to be simple, but of robust quality.

If you aren’t convinced perhaps this review from Amazon customer Hounddog commented: “This unit is easy to use and I didn’t really need the manual. The picture is clear crisp and well defined and the sound through my external amplifier is just fantastic. The unit has HDR10 which produces brilliant colours on a uhd LG tv screen. For the price I wholeheartedly recommend this UHD 4K player.”

