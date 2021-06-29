Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG 2021 OLED update is a huge boost for Xbox Series X/S owners

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

LG has updated its top 2021 OLED TVs with tech that’s sure to appeal to Xbox Series X and Series S owners seeking a new set to maximise the prowess of their gaming machine.

The LG G1 and C1 OLED televisions will now support Dolby Vision 4K HDR at 120Hz refresh rate, maximising the capabilities of the next-gen Xbox Series X/S machines.

LG says it’s the first TV manufacturers to offer the sought-after support which has seen Microsoft’s new console get ahead of its display partners somewhat. In fact no TVs to date have been able to support the full compliment of features outlined above, until now.

While Firmware version 03.15.27 is currently rolling out on the C1 and G1 series, the company says the OLED Z1 series, QNED Mini LED QNED99 series and NanoCell NANO99 series sets. Additional models may get it at 120Hz or 60Hz.

Either way it’s good news for gamers and might prompt some early next-gen adopters to look to LG for the set to power their Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 adventures.

Here’s LG’s take on the benefits of the gaming-centric upgrade: “Available on all 2021 LG TVs equipped with Game Optimiser, Game Dashboard is a floating onscreen menu similar to the head-up display (HUD) found in many games. The feature lets users quickly see the TV’s settings and allows them to switch between different genres – Standard, FPS, RPG or RTS – without pausing the action. The dashboard also shows the status of other modes such as black stabiliser, low latency and variable refresh rate (VRR) are activated.”

Last week Microsoft announced a new certification for display manufacturers of which Philips, ASUS and Acer among the initial partners. All of those are, strictly speaking, monitors. So far there’s no such recommendations for televisions.

Have you picked the perfect telly for the new era of gaming? Share your selection @trustedreviews on Twitter.

