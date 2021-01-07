Lenovo’s Yoga AIO 7 is a desktop PC with a rotating display

Lenovo unveiled a handful of new products this afternoon, one of the more unique devices being the Yoga AIO 7.

The Yoga AIO 7 is an all-in-one desktop PC with a rotatable hinge that can be turned from horizontal to vertical at whim.

While the feature may sound a bit gimmicky at first, Lenovo explains that the ability to view content on a vertical display can make it easier for users to read webpages, PDFs, Word documents and to watch vertical videos on the desktop (if only Quibi had survived 2020…).

The display also supports integrated wireless casting, meaning you’ll be able to activate the screen from a smartphone or tablet without having to go through the desktop. You can share web pages directly to the display from your phone via the casting menu and content will automatically rotate to fit the orientation you’re using at that moment.

Lenovo has even revealed that a future update will give users the option to transform the display from a desktop PC into a full-fledged 4K smart TV by playing online content directly on the screen.

The display can be tilted from flat to up to 20 degrees for added comfort and the JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers can be found under the rotating display to ensure that audio is directed toward the user, regardless of which way the screen is turned.

According to Lenovo, the Yoga AIO 7 marks the first all-in-one desktop in the world to boast a 27-inch 4K IPS display that supports both 99 percent DCI-P3 and 99 percent Adobe RGB colour standards. This generally allows for a wider spectrum of colours to support more vibrant and lifelike images.

The desktop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H chip and takes advantage of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, which is a powerful enough pairing for both content creation and gaming.

If you have a laptop too, you can use the Yoga AIO 7 to charge the device and drag and drop files between the two all with one cable. The PC also supports Amazon Alexa, meaning you can control your smart home, set reminders, ask questions and play music all hands-free.

The light design features a blend of Cloud Grey and Moon White and you can pick up colour-matched accessories to complete your setup, including in a wireless keyboard, a mouse and a detachable, top-positioned 5-megapixel webcam.

Lenovo has yet to confirm a UK release date or pricing for the Yoga AIO 7, but the device is already available in China under the name Yoga 27.