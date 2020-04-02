Lenovo has confirmed its new Legion 5i and 7i gaming laptops will be among the very first to feature Nvidia’s Advanced Optimius technology.

The new technology allows the laptop to switch between its integrated and dedicated graphics card on the fly, by analyzing GPU workloads and determining what kind of graphics performance is required. This allows Advanced Optimus to provide extended battery life when the dedicated graphics card isn’t required, but also ensures optimal performance when gaming.

This should theoretically ensure a dramatically better battery life compared to previous gaming laptops, which could usually only muster roughly three hours away from the mains.

The new technology is impressive alone, but Lenovo hasn’t stopped there with its new 5i and 7i gaming laptops. Lenovo has also joined the likes of Asus, Razer and MSI in upgrading the processor and graphics card for its flagship gaming laptops.

Lenovo has revealed its Legion gaming line will be getting up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU as well as the new Intel 10th Gen H-Series mobile processors. While the Lenovo Legion 7i will come equipped with an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, the Legion 5i will be able to offer up to an RTX 2060 card.

The Lenovo Legion 5i with RTX 2060 GPU will start at a price of $999 while the Legion 7i with an RTX 2070 GPU will start at a price of $1199. We will update you on UK pricing and release date as well as the price of all other models as soon as the information is revealed by Lenovo.

We are yet to put these new graphics card and processor through their paces but, from Lenovo to the rest, the newly-revealed internals look pretty impressive. Keep an eye out for our full reviews.

