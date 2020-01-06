Lenovo unveils a double display laptop at CES 2020 designed for doodlers

CES kicked off in Las Vegas this week and Lenovo came packed with some properly exciting new laptops. Among them is the category-defying ThinkBook Plus.

The popular work laptop is back and bolstered with a second display… on top of the lid.

The 10.8-inch e-Ink cover display invites users to scribble, take notes and create diagrams all without opening their devices, effectively transforming laptops into tablets without even opening them (and it comes with its own screensaver). Nifty.

The laptop is reminiscent of a 2-in-1 laptop but with no twisting or turning required. Almost like an over-sized Galaxy Fold without the “fold” (in fact, if it’s a foldable you’re looking for might be better looking toward the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold).

The ThinkBook Plus also comes equipped with the Lenovo Precision Pen so you won’t need to worry about picking one up separately the way you might a Surface Pen or the Apple Pencil.

Lenovo claims that the e-Ink display will boost productivity and improve focus, collaboration and creativity for the younger generation of workers by cutting down on distractions during meetings.

You can even receive notifications on the second screen so you can stay on the lookout for important emails in meetings without getting distracted by the excitement of the world wide web.

The laptop itself looks relatively average when you open it up, with the 13.3-inch Full HD display nothing particularly notable in itself.

As far as specs go, the display supports Dolby vision and there’s a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button for added security. The laptop is also packed with a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core processor, standard solid-state storage and Intel Optane memory.

“Switching between tasks up to 300 times per day is normal. ThinkBook Plus enhances SMB users’ multitasking productivity”, said Lenovo senior VP and GM Eric Yu. “With the secondary display, integrated pen and smartphone-like features, ThinkBook Plus boosts laptop capabilities to maximize efficiency”.

Prices for the ThinkBook Plus start at $1,199 with Lenovo hoping to start shipping laptops from March this year, though we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out how much this will mean for UK customers.

ThinkBook Plus users will also be able to pick up Lenovo’s Bluetooth Silent Mouse and the ThinkBook Plus Sleeve from April 2020, the accessories priced at $39.99 and $44.99, respectively.

