Lenovo’s next flagship could borrow a key feature from the P30 Pro

It has been a busy few months for smartphone releases with Samsung launching the Galaxy S10 and Huawei unveiling the excellent P30 Pro.

Next up seems to be the turn of Lenovo, who looks all set to announce its next flagship phone next week at an event in Beijing. All rumours point to the event showcasing the Lenovo Z6 Pro which looks to have some particularly tasty features.

Judging by the images of the phone it looks like they’ll be three main cameras on the back, possibly with a ToF (time of flight) sensor below. This is an array we’ve seen on the Huawei P30 Pro. Or, there could just be straight-up four cameras on the back.

The main shooter will be a 48-megapixel sensor and they’ll be arranged vertically – again similarly to the P30 Pro. Earlier rumours had suggested this phone would boast one, frankly ridiculous, 100-megapixel sensor however this seems no longer to be the case. It could always end up being that Lenovo is using multiple images stitched together to create that 100-megapixel picture.

Little else is known about the phone currently, aside from the Snapdragon 855 SoC that’ll power it. Leaked Antutu scores suggest it’ll be one of the more powerful Android phones around. There could also be a 4000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor inside the display and fast charging.

Other specs and what kind of display this phone will use remain a mystery. Will this be another phone to use a pop-up selfie camera to avoid the notch like the rumoured OnePlus 7? We’ll find out for sure on April 23.

While the Z6 Pro might sound exciting on paper, we’ll likely never see this phone get an official release in the UK as Lenovo doesn’t bring its smartphone here. We’ll of course update this article is that changes.