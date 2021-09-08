Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 now available in the UK

Following the announcement from MWC, Lenovo will be launching the Yoga Tab 13 for purchase in the UK.

If you are looking for a new device to watch TV on as well as work, Lenovo has finally bought the Yoga Tab 13 across the pond to the UK and Ireland.

It’s being placed as a top end Android tablet designed to take on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 7 Plus. It packs a 13-inch display with 1080p resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz and LTPS Dolby Vision, so it should have no trouble showing you the latest film or TV show.

The display is also 2K LTPS and offers 400 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB colour, so you should get deep, vibrant colours from the Yoga Tab 13.

The tablet is also versatile, it can be held in your hands or put in tilt mode thanks to the stainless steel kickstand, so it should be able to slot easily into your home.

The kickstand is coated in an anti-fingerprint coating to keep things looking sleek and can also function as a hanger, so even people without much desk space would be able to find a place to hang the tablet in landscape mode for a great viewing experience.

There are also quad JBL speakers, with two built into the soundbar; Lenovo Premium Audio tuning and Dolby Atmos come together to provide a more immersive audio experience. There is also a bottom audio chamber that should help boost audio for up to 450Hz of bass performance.

The Yoga Tab 13 is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform for more powerful graphics and 8GB of memory, so you should be able to download and run high-performance games with no issue, though this isn’t the firm’s latest silicon.

For anyone with a creative edge, there is also the option to purchase the Lenovo Precision Pen 2, which can be used to type, write and draw on the tablet. Unlike the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Air 4 it doesn’t come with an officially support keyboard dock as an added extra.

The tablet features an 8MP front camera, which can be used for a smarter and quicker log-in, but also would work for any video call meetings with work with the tablet’s background noise reduction.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 tablet is available now from the Lenovo website and will be available from retailers like Amazon, Argos, AO.com and John Lewis in late October. You can snatch up the tablet now for £649. We’ve requested a review unit, so make sure to check back later for our hands-on impressions of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13.