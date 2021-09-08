Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is the lightest 14-inch laptop yet

Lenovo has announced the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, which it believes to be the lightest 14-inch laptop on the market.

As part of the brand’s Tech World 2021 showcase event, Lenovo has been unveiled a range of new tablets and laptops.

One device that particularly stands out is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, which will be known as the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon in the US. The company claims this device to be “in its own category of lightest overall laptops in the industry”.

It’s tough to argue with that slightly stilted phrasing, with a weight of just 1.1kg. That’s just a little more than a bag of sugar, spread out across a slim (14.9mm at its thinnest point) carbon fibre and magnesium alloy frame.

Despite these skinny proportions, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is one tough customer, with a military-grade MIL-STD 810H spec confirming that it’s survived nine violent tests.

This laptop is no slouch in the spec department either. It’s fronted by a 14-inch QHD+ OLED display from Samsung, which packs a 90Hz refresh rate, covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and hits a peak of 600 nits. You also get the option of a touch screen function.

It can be specified to run up to an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU and an optional Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, along with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Storage can go up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD.

Lenovo claims that the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon’s battery can go to 14.5 hours on a single charge, and can gain 3 hours worth of use in just 15 minutes.

You can also count on a Dolby Atmos Speaker System that incorporates four front-facing speakers.

Expect the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon to go on sale in October, with prices starting from €1,199 / $1,289.99.