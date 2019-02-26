Yoga ANC headphones: Lenovo’s first on-ears look pretty swish

Lenovo’s unveiled the new super-swish Yoga ANC and X1 ANC headphones which have the on-paper chops to take on Bose and Plantronics.

The Yoga ANC headphones were unveiled alongside the company’s X1 ANC headphones at MWC 2019 and are the first ever made by Lenovo. Having got a behind-closed-doors look at the new headphones you can colour us impressed – so impressed that we gave them a best of MWC 2019 show award.

Here’s why:

Lenovo Yoga ANC headphones price and release date

Both the Yoga ANC and X1 ANC will launch in June with a €158 (£136) RRP.

Related: Best wireless headphones

Are the Lenovo Yoga ANC headphones any good?

Both the X1 and Yoga ANC have identical specifications, the only difference is the branding. The headphones low price is pretty impressive considering the hardware you get.

The key selling point here is the ANC (active noise cancellation), which unlike most headphones at this price is capable of blocking out up to 30db of background noise. Most others tap out at 20db. Add to this the promise of 15-hour battery life – with ANC active, noise isolating mics for voice chat and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, and the overall package becomes pretty good value for money.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, having had an opening hands-on session with demo units of the Yoga and X1 we can personally confirm they look and feel way more expensive than most of the other on-ears you’ll find at this price.

The Yoga ANC in-particular look great. The on-ear headphones have comfortable-feeling fake leather cushioning, with a suitably unassuming cream colouring. The headphone caps are also made of a premium feeling aluminium and feature easy to reach controls for the ANC, volume, music controls and USB-C charge port.

Those that like to save battery will also be pleased to hear that the ANC has three levels; off, 20db and 30db, so you can easily tweak it on the fly to match the environment you’re in.

For those regularly on the move, the cups can be folded inside the headband, making them, even more, satchel or handbag friendly.

Sadly, the one area that could make or break them is the one I couldn’t test during my demo: Audio quality. The ANC headphones feature Dolby-tuned 40mm drivers that Lenovo claims will easily match if not beat the quality of competing, similarly priced headphones, but until we get to test them out for ourselves we can’t confirm this.

Hopefully, the Yoga ANC headphones will deliver when we get them in for review, as we really like everything else we’ve seen about them.

Excited about the Yoga ANC headphones? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews