Lenovo Yoga 9i will be the ‘first’ laptop to feature Bowers and Wilkins audio

This two-in-one laptop will feature Bowers & Wilkins speakers and an improved rotating soundbar for a premium sound experience.

The main focus of the new Yoga 9i is the sound capabilities, as the company has teamed up with Bowers & Wilkins. There is a four-speaker system with high-quality drivers, including two tweeters and two bass woofers inside the thin body of the laptop.

Two of the speakers for the Lenovo Yoga 9i are integrated into an improved rotating soundbar that sits on a 360-degree hinge, which is designed to always be facing the user.

The remaining two speakers are sideways firing and are fitted along the edges of the laptop, for a total of four speakers overall, which should allow for a more immersive and authentic audio experience while you’re watching TV or listening to music.

Bowers & Wilkins are claiming that the high-quality components and optimal position of each speaker within the soundbar hinge will produce a large scale, high resolution and low distortion sound that will elevate any audio experience.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Looking past the audio capabilities of the laptop, the Yoga 9i will support Dolby Vision and features an edge-to-edge keyboard which includes a bar with new one-click function keys, such as Smart Power performance mode, Vibe Check, Background Blur, Fingerprint Reader and Colour mode.

It packs a 14-inch 4K OLED VESA HDR display with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour accuracy for even better graphics and a slim bezel touchscreen. It will be powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, while also meeting the requirements of an Intel Eco laptop.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i convertible laptop will launch globally during the second quarter of this year and will start at $1,399. We will ensure to update this article when we know of the UK pricing.