Lenovo will almost certainly announce its own Steam Deck in January

Lenovo looks certain to announce its very own take on the Steam Deck handheld gaming PC at next month’s CES event.

As reported by The Verge, Lenovo has sent out an invite to a special event on January 7th, timed and situated (Las Vegas, baby) to coincide with CES 2025. At this event, titled Lenovo Legion x AMD: The Future of Gaming Handhelds, one of the special guests will be Valve’s Pierre-Loup Griffais, who is being described as the company’s Chief Design Architect.

That might all sound like rather vague and circumstantial evidence to pin on a potential Lenovo Steam Deck – or, to be more precise, a Lenovo gaming handheld that runs on SteamOS.

But you see, this invite comes a week after trusted online tipster Evan Blass (aka evleaks) posted legit-looking images of a so-called Lenovo Legion Go S device. The stand-out feature of this otherwise familiar-looking gaming handheld: a dedicated Steam button.

The original Lenovo Legion Go (pictured) ran on Windows 11, but it seems this follow-up will run on Valve’s SteamOS. That could prove hugely consequential, as our biggest problem with the otherwise stacked Lenovo Legion Go was its “Irritating to navigate Windows and Legion Space” software.

These images of the so-called Lenovo Legion Go S also showed a white model without a Steam button, so it seems Lenovo isn’t giving up on Windows handheld gaming just yet.

Indeed, one of the other guests at Lenovo and AMD’s handheld event will be Jason Ronald, who is Microsoft’s VP of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem.

Microsoft is currently pushing the idea that pretty much anything with a screen ‘is an Xbox’, and its executives have made various noises about the company entering the handheld space in future.

An Xbox handheld is likely years away right now, but it seems reasonable that the wider company will be keen to support Windows handhelds in general before then.