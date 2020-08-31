Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro is an iPad Pro rival running Android

The Android tablet realm is well overdue some exciting additions beyond Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range and Lenovo is bringing the power with its new flagship slate.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is the company’s most powerful consumer tablet running Android and rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, backed with some serious media credentials.

The 11.5-inch OLED display brings a 2560×1600 2K resolution with a max brightness of 500 nits with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. That’s backed by Dolby Atmos compatibility and a quad speaker system from JBL. Battery life is good for 15 hours of video.

The tablet has an attractive aluminium-alloy unibody design, with a 16:10 ratio display and an 87% screen-to-body ratio. Lenovo is touting the 6.9mm slim bezels on all four sides, reaching a max thickness of just 7.7mm.

Lenovo is also touting its capabilities as device suitable for productivity in the home setting. There’s a zero-touch login via facial recognition, background blurring for video calls and stereo sound in both portrait and landscape modes.

There’s also optional keyboard and pen accessories for those seeking to get stuff done at home. The company pledges hotkeys for Microsoft Office apps.

It’ll cost 699 Euros when it goes on sale in November. We’re still waiting on the UK price to be revealed, but we keep you posted. We’re also also waiting for confirming on which version of Android the device will run out of the box, but we’ll assume it’ll be Android 10.

The Lenovo P11 Tab Pro looks like a legitimate iPad Pro contender for Android users. However, it doesn’t have the power offered by the Galaxy Tab S7, or the 120Hz display, but it’s great to have another great-looking Android option for those looking to conduct their business on a tablet.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …