Lenovo Tab Extreme set to give Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 a true rival

When it comes to high-end Android tablets, there’s really only one game in town. Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Tab series and the current Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.

However, it may soon get some competition from Lenovo, judging by new hardware spotted on the Google Play console (via Android Central). It shows a model called the Lenovo Tab Extreme, a tablet running the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset accompanied by 8GB of RAM.

According to the filing, the flagship level tablet will have an impressive display with a 3,000 x 1,876 resolution at 320ppi, which is a big upgrade on the company’s previous Android tablets and would suggest quite a large display overall.

The Google Play Console also has an image of the proposed launch, which shows a stylish yet simple tablet with a constant symmetrical bezel and a central front-facing camera. The screenshot on the tablet appears to be Android 13.

If it does arrive with Android 13, it would beat Google’s own Pixel Tablet to the punch as the first tablet with the newest version of the operating system out of the box.

There’s no further news on the specs for the Lenovo Tab Extreme, but it’s plausible the company will launch the Android-based tablet sooner rather than later. Perhaps at CES 2023 a little over six weeks from now?

Speaking of the Pixel Tablet, Google is yet to confirm a release date for the slate, but early indications are not will also be a powerful Android tablet.

It’ll have the Tensor G2 chipset from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, giving the Pixel Tablet advanced image processing and machine learning capabilities. Google is promising premium materials and finishes, including a ceramic rear panel and the same smooth rounded corners we’ve come to expect from the Pixel range. Google is also promising a charging dock, which will essentially turn it into a smart display when not in the hands.