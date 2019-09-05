Lenovo supercharges Yoga C940 and S740 and C640 with Intel 10th Gen and a few surprises

Lenovo has unveiled refreshes of its latest Yoga C940, Yoga S740 and Yoga C640 laptops adding Intel 10th Gen CPU options and a few other surprise upgrades.

The company launched the new laptop models at the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin today. The Yoga C940 is the flagship in Lenovo’s current laptop line. It was originally unveiled at CES in Las Vegas way back in January.

The new 14-inch version shown at IFA features top end Intel 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU option. As well as basic performance boosts, Lenovo claims the CPU will let it offer a wealth of never before seen features.

One of the most interesting is the ability to intelligently upscale content being played in Windows Media Player to 4K resolutions on the top end UHD, Dolby Vision HDR-ready version. The company is also selling a cheaper 1080p model.

The CPU also adds support for the latest, faster, WiFi 6 which will improve connection speeds on networks running off routers that support standard. The move to 10th Gen will also extend the devices quoted battery life to 17.5 hours (FHD) / 10.5 hours (4K).

Lenovo’s also rolled out a new custom Function-Q feature. The feature lets users switch on a custom “intelligent cooling mode” that will “auto optimise” the PC to run specific tasks. We haven’t had a chance to see exactly what this means, but it sounds similar to Asus laptops ability to let users pick if the use integrated graphics or the dGPU.

The C940 base model will retail for £1099.99. The cost will go up depending on your screen, memory and storage choices.

The 14-inch Yoga S740 is the middle child in Lenovo’s latest Intel 10th Gen laptop line up, with pricing starting at £699.99.

The laptop features similar specs to the C940 but doesn’t feature the innovative Dolby Atmos speaker seen on its more expensive sibling. The laptop will be available with 9th and 10th Gen CPU options.

Other selling points include an IR “hands-free” unlock feature plus 4K, Dolby Vision HDR screen and Nvidia graphics options. The IR feature sounds fairly interesting and will let the laptop automatically lock and unlock based on if its owner is sitting in front of it.

The 13-inch Yoga C640 sits alongside the S740, with pricing starting at £699.99 for the base model. It features similar Intel 10th Gen CPU options. Unlike the C940 and S740 the laptop doesn’t have 4K, HDR-ready screen options. Instead you get a basic 1080p, 13.3-inch screen with 300 and 400 nit max brightness options. It also doesn’t feature any dGPU upgrade options limiting you to integrated graphics and either 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

All three laptops have open Q3 2019 release dates.

