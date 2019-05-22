Lenovo Smart Clock goes on sale — and it’s super cute

The Lenovo Smart Clock was one of the most adorable products Google teased at CES 2019, and it’s now available for pre-order at several stores in the US, hinting at an imminent UK appearance.

The smart clock is similar to a regular smart display except that it is a.. clock. It has all the bells and whistles you would expect from a smart device including your calendar events, information on your commute or just the heads up on the weather. The 4-inch IPS screen can also work as an alarm clock too, if you’re into that.

“The Smart Clock is a dinky and affordable hub for your smart home gadgets that also happens to be an alarm clock,” said our mobiles editor Max Parker when he got his mitts on one. “I was immediately taken with the design and having Google Assistant Routines in a device as unobtrusive as this just makes so much sense.”

The partnership with Google means that there’s a fully-featured version of Google Assistant tucked away in there. If you’ve used this on your phone or one of Google’s Home devices, you’ll know how powerful this can be. It’s also packing a full-range 6W speaker and two passive radiators, which increases the low-frequency (Bass) performance of a speaker, so that it can punch above its weight on the sound front.

What else? Well, there’s a USB-A port for charging your phone or any other device you might want next to the bed.

The US price for the speaker is $79.99 and it’ll sell through Lenovo’s website, Walmart and Home Depot, with pre-orders to be delivered on June 2. Expect details on a UK launch soon, including a price. We’ll update this story when we get more.