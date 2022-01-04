Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in announced

The Lenovo has announced a new Smart Clock Essential featuring a number of key upgrades on its predecessor, including new docking accessories and Alexa coming Built-in.

The new Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in gives users the ability to set appointments, create timers and check on the weather all through simple voice control.

Coming with Alexa already built-in, this device will work with other smart home devices that have Alexa, just check for the ‘Works with Alexa’ badge that is featured on lights, plugs and more to set up an integrated system.

This was created to be a perfect bedside companion, although it can be used anywhere in the house. With an LED display that has an auto-dim feature, the Lenovo Smart Clock also has a mute button for microphones so you won’t be disturbed at night.

You also have the option of streaming music via your WiFi network from Amazon Music or other streaming apps, since the 3W full-range speakers help to fire the audio forward into the room so everyone can enjoy their favourite tunes.

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa built-in comes in both Misty Blue and Clay Red and will be available from this month, starting at $59.99. We will be sure to update this article when we know the pricing for the UK.

Lenovo is also adding more accessories to its range of Smart Clocks, such as the new Lenovo Ambient Light Dock, which come with eight lighting modes and can be configured using the Alexa app, or through voice command.

The Lenovo Ambient Light Dock is expected to come out during the first quarter of 2022 and will start at $29.99 in the US.

Another product that’s getting a modern refresh is the Lenovo Smart Frame, which now no longer requires a Google Photos account to load photos, just upload photos from your phone to the frame’s built-in memory.

The Smart Frame curates photos and you can leave virtual sticky notes for your friends and family with options to time them so they only appear when they’re needed.