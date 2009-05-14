Lenovo S10-2 3G Netbook Launched

Starting from £299.

Lenovo already leaked the S10-2 on its website, via a manual, but now the 3G-packing netbook is all official. Probably the most important detail is therefore now available – pricing. To which end, the S10-2 will start from £299.



For that money Lenovo claims a number of refinements over the original S10. Foremost of these, obviously, is the integrated 3G modem but there are other, more subtle, changes. The chassis is slimmer and the design has been ‘jazzed up’ somewhat – which may not be to everyone’s tastes, but I think looks pretty good.



The S10-2 boasts Intel Atom CPU, three USB ports, a 4-in-1 card reader and “plenty of hard drive storage.” Those specs aren’t going to shock anyone, but that’s par for the course in Netbook Land. However, Lenovo QuickStart, the netbooks pre-Windows Linux OS, does separate the S10-2 from the crowd.



You’ll be able to get your hands on an S10-2 some time in July.

Link:

Lenovo UK.