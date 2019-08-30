IFA 2019 kicks off next week and Lenovo has revealed its new 2019 devices ahead of showing them off at the big event. Lenovo plans on showcasing the new entries in its laptop, desktop, tablets and monitors ranges during its annual Tech Life event at IFA.

The range is fairly all-compassing – covering all the needs of modern users – from gaming and study to home workstations and tablets for kids. Let’s take a look.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340

Lenovo is adding the new 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad S340 to its range of laptops. The S340 is a small workhorse – weighing in at just 1.3kg. The laptop can feature up to Intel’s latest 10th-gen mobile processors and up to 16GB of RAM.

There’s also an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU inside, as well as Dolby Audio, front-facing microphones and quiet fans, and Lenovo is touting up to eight-hour battery life.

The 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad S340 does not yet have a UK release date.

Lenovo IdeaPad S540

Like the S340, the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 is configurable up to Intel’s 10th-gen mobile processors and 16GB of RAM.

The S540 has a premium look with an ultra-slim and aluminium body. The quality extends to the screen with a QHD display option available.

The laptop uses Lenovo’s Q-Control technology to help users manage power and performance – the technology uses AI and machine learning to monitor your task loads and thermals in order to optimise battery life.

The 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad S540 will start at €799.99 (~£726) and will be available from October.

Lenovo IdeaCentre A540

Lenovo’s 2019 desktop offering has added the IdeaCentre A540 all-in-one PC. The all-in-one is available in 24-inch and 27-inch sizes

The new IdeaCentre A540 is another device in Lenovo’s 2019 range that looks very stylish. The PC has a party trick too – the base which contains the device’s internals also acts as a wireless charging pad.

The actual internals can go up to a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and an AMD Radeon RX560 GPU in the 27-inch model. While the 24-inch model can also be equipped with an AMD Ryzen processor if preferred.

The 27-inch model comes with a QHD display as well as integrated JBL by Harman speakers powered by Dolby Audio. Both displays have an option to include a touchscreen variant of the screen.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre A540 will start at €799.99 (~£726) for the 24-inch model and €999.99 (~£907) for the 27-inch model. Both are expected to be available from September.

Lenovo Chromebook C340

The Lenovo Chromebook C340 is a new 11-inch 2-in-1 with a 360-hinge and touchscreen display.

The device – which runs of Chrome OS – can also be bought as a 15-inch model with additional storage, larger keyboard and up to an Intel Core i3 mobile processor.

The 11-inch version starts at €299.99 (~£273) and is available from August. The 15-inch model begins at €449.99 (~£409) and is coming in September.

Lenovo Chromebook S340

For a more powerful Chrome OS experience, Lenovo has released the Chromebook S340. The S340 is able to be customised with Intel processors and can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The laptop – which weighs in at just 1.4kg – features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with a narrow bezel.

The Lenovo Chromebook S340 starts at €299.99 (~£273) and will be available from August.

Lenovo L28u Monitor

Lenovo hasn’t forgotten about those who have a standalone desktop PC. The Lenovo L28u Monitor is a 28-inch 4K IPS wide-angle display.

The monitor has a super-thin bezel and features AMD Radeon FreeSync tech inside for smoother visuals. The display is a TÜV Rhineland Eye Comfort-certified anti-glare screen – created with the aim of minimising eye fatigue.

The 28-inch display will start at €349 (~£318) and is expected to launch in October.

Lenovo G34w Gaming Monitor

Lenovo has been thinking about gamers too – with its new Lenovo G34w Gaming Monitor. The gaming monitor has a 1500R curved screen and an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio.

The 34-inch WQHD display has a 144Hz refresh rate – Lenovo is yet to reveal the response time for the monitor.

The Lenovo G34w Gaming Monitor starts at €599 (~£544) and is expected to be available from February 2020.

