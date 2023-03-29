 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Lenovo pulls out of the gaming phone business

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Lenovo has confirmed that it is no longer in the gaming phone business, with no further Legion-branded handsets incoming.

We haven’t seen or heard a peep about a new Lenovo Legion gaming phone in some time, having reviewed the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 way back in 2021. There have been rumours doing the rounds that the Chinese manufacturer is out of the whole gaming phone thing altogether.

Now Android Authority has obtained a statement from a Lenovo spokesperson directly confirming that the company won’t be releasing any more Legion gaming phones.

“Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation,” said the spokesperson. “As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community.”

It leaves the gaming phone sub-category in a much less healthy-looking state. As the original report points out, Xiaomi has scaled back its own Black Shark gaming phone line in recent times, laying off hundreds of employees.

That leaves Asus still doing its thing with the ROG Phone line. The Asus ROG Phone 7 will be announced on April 13, it’s been confirmed.

Then there’s Nubia, the subsidiary of ZTE, with its Redmagic gaming phone brand. The Nubia Redmagic 8 Pro launched quite recently, and was quite a stylish little number.

As for Lenovo’s Legion gaming brand, it lives on in its extensive series of gaming laptops, such as the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and the Lenovo Legion 7.

You might like…

Best Gaming Phones 2023: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Best Gaming Phones 2023: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best Gaming Laptop 2023: Our favourite laptops for gamers 

Best Gaming Laptop 2023: Our favourite laptops for gamers 

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.