Lenovo pulls out of the gaming phone business

Lenovo has confirmed that it is no longer in the gaming phone business, with no further Legion-branded handsets incoming.

We haven’t seen or heard a peep about a new Lenovo Legion gaming phone in some time, having reviewed the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 way back in 2021. There have been rumours doing the rounds that the Chinese manufacturer is out of the whole gaming phone thing altogether.

Now Android Authority has obtained a statement from a Lenovo spokesperson directly confirming that the company won’t be releasing any more Legion gaming phones.

“Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation,” said the spokesperson. “As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community.”

It leaves the gaming phone sub-category in a much less healthy-looking state. As the original report points out, Xiaomi has scaled back its own Black Shark gaming phone line in recent times, laying off hundreds of employees.

That leaves Asus still doing its thing with the ROG Phone line. The Asus ROG Phone 7 will be announced on April 13, it’s been confirmed.

Then there’s Nubia, the subsidiary of ZTE, with its Redmagic gaming phone brand. The Nubia Redmagic 8 Pro launched quite recently, and was quite a stylish little number.

As for Lenovo’s Legion gaming brand, it lives on in its extensive series of gaming laptops, such as the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and the Lenovo Legion 7.