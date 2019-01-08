Lenovo outs Alexa tablets that pose as an Echo Show and smartest Yoga PCs ever

Lenovo has announced a series of new laptops, an all-in-one desktop for creatives and Alexa-powered tablets that team up with a speaker dock to form a smart display like the Echo Show.

The two Lenovo Smart Tabs are Android-powered 10.1-inch tablets first and foremost. However, placing the slates within the charging dock will activate an Alexa Show Mode. That will activate the voice assistant and a new interface, enabling users to see the latest news, play content from Prime Video, or to control and view feeds from other Alexa powered smart devices.

While the full HD display provides ample resolution for viewing content, the dock itself has audio tuned by Dolby and includes three far-field microphones for picking-up Alexa voice commands. As with the Echo Show range, the responses from Alexa will be accompanied by visuals on the display to augment the experience.

There are two options here, both powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor. The P10 is the pick of the bunch with a dual-glass design, all-metal framing and a slim and light profile (7mm thick and 440g). With 64GB of storage a 7,000mAh battery, four Dolby Atmost speakers and 8/5-megapixel cameras, it will cost $299 with pre-orders kicking off this month.

The M10 is the entry-level device. The dock only has two Dolby Atmos speakers, 5/2-megapixel cameras and a 4,850mAh battery. It costs $199, with the pre-orders also commencing in January. UK prices and release dates are to be confirmed

Elsewhere, the company also debuted a new range of Windows 10-powered Yoga computers it is calling the “smartest yet.” The headliner is the Yoga S940, which it says is the first laptop in the world with contoured glass that wraps around the bezels.

Its has an optional 4K HDR display with 500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos speakers. The Alexa-powered 2-in-1 also promises 15-hours of battery, includes support for Windows Hello logins and is powered by Intel Core processors and up to 16GB of RAM.

Another star turn is the Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop PC built for digital creators. The unique design offers a 27-inch 4K IPS display, with Dolby Vision with a comfortable 25-degree drafting mode.

It also features the new Lenovo Precision Dial on the left of the display that’s intended to be used for the most precise edits of photos, videos and drawings.

It comes with up to 8th Gen Core i7 processors, AMD Radeon RX 560 graphics, up to 32GB DDR4 memory, 512GB PCIe SSD, or up to 2TB SATA HDD storage. We’re off to get hands-on time with all of the above, so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews.

