Lenovo Miix2 tablet launched running Windows 8.1

The Lenovo Miix2 has been launched as an 8-inch Windows 8.1 tablet, just in time for the Windows 8 update’s release.

Announced today, in line with the Windows 8.1 download release date, the Lenovo Miix2 has an 8-inch 800 x 1280p resolution and an Intel Bay Trail Atom processor.

“Many users want the convenience of a smaller screen tablet, but do not want to lose the performance and convenience of a powerful, quad-core Windows 8.1 device. With the Lenovo Miix2 8-inch, users can take advantage of a small, light form factor without sacrificing performance,” said Bai Peng, Vice President and General Manager of the Lenovo Notebook Business unit. “The Lenovo Miix2 is a great example of how thoughtful design can deliver the best of both worlds.”

Lenovo Miix2 Features

The Lenovo Miix 2 features Intel’s new quad-core Bay Trail-T processor with an unknown amount of RAM and Intel HD Generation 7 graphics. Internal storage starts at 32GB but it goes up to 128GB (for a price), all expandable via the microSD card slot.

It measures up at 8.35mm thick and packs an 8-inch 800 x 1280p HD display with a 178-degree viewing angle.

The front-facing camera offers 2-megapixels, while in the rear is a 5-megapixel snapper.

Running the newly launched Windows 8.1, the Lenovo Miix2 takes advantage of the touch-friendly OS by having an optional stylus accessory for around £13. There’s a detachable cover to go with that too if you want to purchase one.

Lenovo Miix2 Release Date and Price

The Lenovo Miix2 will be available later this month and will come bundled with the full Microsoft Office Home and Student 2013 suite. UK pricing hasn’t been released yet, but it costs from $299 (£188) in the US.