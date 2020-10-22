Lenovo Legion Phone Duel finally has an official UK price and release date

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming smartphone will launch in the UK and Europe on 25 October, with a starting price of £799 / €899.

The new smartphone is built specifically with gaming in mind, featuring odd quirks such as dual batteries, shoulder keys and a horizontal pop-up camera so you can stream to your Twitch followers while you game. There’s even a spare USB-C charging port on the side so you can continue holding it horizontally while it’s plugged into the mains.

The Legion Phone Duel has even been optimised for horizontal use on an architectural level, with Lenovo ensuring the phone remains cool wherever your hands are likely to rest.

And of course, the smartphone is packing some high-end specs, with a Snapdragon 865+ and up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM promising enough power to blast through any mobile game you throw its way. Up to 512GB of storage is available, which should comfortably fit your collection of mobile games. The handset also supports 5G connectivity, so you can continue your online matches on the go if you’ve got a sizeable enough data plan.

The 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display features a speedy 144Hz refresh rate to help reduce blurring in fast-paced games. The 240Hz touch sampling rate and 33ms touch latency should also give you the edge in competitive games where speedy reactions are imperative.

The screen supports dual x-axis vibration, providing immersive feedback when you tap the on-screen buttons. Lenovo also confirms you’ll be able to connect PlayStation and Xbox controllers if that’s more your jam.

Rather bizarrely, the Legion Phone Duel has two 2500mAh batteries built inside. You can top them both up with either of the two USB-C charging ports, but the handset offers the rather unique ability of supporting two charging cables simultaneously, supposedly speeding up the recharge time to a lightning-quick 30 minutes.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel features a 64MP rear camera with 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor in the usual spot, but the 20MP selfie camera is found on the side of the phone instead of the top, with Lenovo reckoning you’ll be holding this phone horizontally more often than not. AI-powered background removal is available on a software level too, making it easier than ever to embed yourself into a video game stream for the likes of Twitch.

Lenovo’s new smartphone will be available in two colours – Vengeance Red and Blazing Blue – when it launches in Europe and the UK. The 12GB RAM model will be available for £799, while the slightly more powerful 16GB RAM model will cost £899. Stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for our upcoming review.

