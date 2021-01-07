Lenovo is taking on sluggish Wi-Fi with the IdeaPad 5G

CES 2021 hasn’t even officially kicked off yet and we’re already seeing announcements from some tech companies, Lenovo included.

Today, the laptop maker announced the latest addition to its IdeaPad line – the IdeaPad 5G. The laptop is designed to provide a fast and connected experience for users stuck working and studying from home for the ongoing future.

“With family members sharing home Wi-Fi networks at peak hours, it’s more important than ever to have a reliable 4G/LTE and 5G cellular connection to enable lightning-fast speeds during your next presentation to the boss,” announced Lenovo.

“That’s why we created the new ultra-portable Lenovo IdeaPad 5G”.

Related: CES 2021

The 14-inch clamshell laptop has clearly been designed with portability in mind.

Not only does it pack a battery that offers up to a claimed 20 hours of continuous video playback, but the device’s 5G capabilities and built-in SIM card holder combine some of the perks of a smartphone with a Windows 10 laptop, making it ideal for working and browsing out and about (you know, once we can go out and about).

With 5G, users are invited to download content, make calls and send emails on the go at a speed up to 10 times faster than 4G. The laptop also includes Wi-Fi and 4G LTE support for those for which the next-gen connectivity is not yet available.

Related: Lenovo CES 2021

The IdeaPad 5G comes in the colour ‘Light Silver’ and features a fanless design to keep the device quiet. There’s also a dual array mic and Dolby Audio-optimised user-facing speakers for clear conference calls and video chats with friends.

The laptop includes a Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, which Lenovo claims hits 300 nits of brightness and sees high enough colour accuracy for professional-grade work. Modern Standby allows the device to be ready to go when you are, while face unlock increases the security of the laptop.

Related: Best laptop

Inside, the IdeaPad 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G chip. It also takes advantage of Qualcomm’s Adreno 680 graphics and the Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF system for 5G connectivity.

Lenovo has also revealed a 14-inch 4G/LTE model powered by the Snapdragon 8c platform. Both models are available with up to 8GB LPDDR4X memory and 512GB PCIe SSD storage.

Lenovo has yet to confirm a release date or price for the IdeaPad 5G, but warns that the device will not be available in North America at this time.