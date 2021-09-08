 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook announced with OLED display

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Lenovo has announced the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, a follow-up to one of the best Chromebooks on the market.

We called last year’s Lenovo Chromebook Duet “an astonishingly good value device” in our 9-out-of-10 review, with a 2-in-1 hybrid tablet form factor that called to mind the Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Apple iPad, and a £300 price tag that most certainly did not.

Lenovo is clearly ready to pick up this successful formula and run with it. At its Tech World 2021 showcase event, the company unveiled the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, which is tellingly called the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 over in the US.

Just to be clear, this doesn’t appear to be a direct replacement for the influential Chromebook Duet, but rather a larger and more premium addition to the fledgling range.

The most notable addition this time around is a 13.3-inch OLED display in place of the original’s 10.1-inch LCD. It’s capable of outputting 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Power appears to have received a bump too, courtesy of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You’ll get a 256GB eMMC SSD for storage, and a set of quad speakers in what looks likely to to be a very accomplished media machine.

You might like…

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Best Chromebook 2021: Top 5 Chrome OS laptops

Best Chromebook 2021: Top 5 Chrome OS laptops

Ryan Jones 7 months ago
Best tablet 2021: Is the iPad still the one to beat?

Best tablet 2021: Is the iPad still the one to beat?

Max Parker 8 months ago

All of this is wrapped up in a 7.24mm-thin chassis, which weighs 700g. You’ll also get a bundled-in keyboard case and stand, as well as pen support.

With all these tweaked and improved features, there’s a slightly higher price to pay than before. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook / Chromebook Duet 5 will cost €499 / $429.99, which we’d expect to equate to somewhere north of the £400 mark when it starts rolling out from October of this year.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.