Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook announced with OLED display

Lenovo has announced the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, a follow-up to one of the best Chromebooks on the market.

We called last year’s Lenovo Chromebook Duet “an astonishingly good value device” in our 9-out-of-10 review, with a 2-in-1 hybrid tablet form factor that called to mind the Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Apple iPad, and a £300 price tag that most certainly did not.

Lenovo is clearly ready to pick up this successful formula and run with it. At its Tech World 2021 showcase event, the company unveiled the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, which is tellingly called the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 over in the US.

Just to be clear, this doesn’t appear to be a direct replacement for the influential Chromebook Duet, but rather a larger and more premium addition to the fledgling range.

The most notable addition this time around is a 13.3-inch OLED display in place of the original’s 10.1-inch LCD. It’s capable of outputting 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Power appears to have received a bump too, courtesy of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You’ll get a 256GB eMMC SSD for storage, and a set of quad speakers in what looks likely to to be a very accomplished media machine.

All of this is wrapped up in a 7.24mm-thin chassis, which weighs 700g. You’ll also get a bundled-in keyboard case and stand, as well as pen support.

With all these tweaked and improved features, there’s a slightly higher price to pay than before. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook / Chromebook Duet 5 will cost €499 / $429.99, which we’d expect to equate to somewhere north of the £400 mark when it starts rolling out from October of this year.