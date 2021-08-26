Lenovo exec teases Snapdragon 895’s graphical power

Qualcomm’s upcoming SoC for smartphones – the Snapdragon 895 – will have “greatly” upgraded graphical ability, according to a Lenovo executive.

Chen Jin, the General Manager of Lenovo China’s mobile phone business division, made the claim on Chinese social network Weibo.

The text is machine translated so could possibly contain some ambiguities, but it’s hard to misinterpret the opening, where Jin says that “the next generation of Qualcomm’s flagship 8450 is working hard,” and that “the new generation of flagship GPUs will be upgraded greatly.” While the chip isn’t mentioned by name, SM8450 is the codename for Qualcomm’s next chipset.

In terms of what this means for Lenovo’s products, Jin went on to say that the upcoming Lenovo Legion 3 would boast some of “the top tuning capabilities in the industry.” While Lenovo isn’t a big player in the world of smartphones, it’s worth noting that the company also owns Motorola – indeed, Jin was listed as making the post on a Motorola Edge S Pro.

Other than this unexpected endorsement, the only thing we’ve heard about the next Qualcomm chip comes from the leaker Evan Blass, who says that the chip will have the Snapdragon X65 5G model built in, and will be fabricated on a 4nm process.

Typically, Qualcomm unveils its new smartphone technology in an event in Hawaii towards the end of the year, before the first handsets packing the chips emerge early in January, February or March.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is likely to be one of the first handsets to benefit, though not for every region, with the company reportedly set to unveil its own Exynos 2200 chipset with an AMD-built GPU included, but already wary of shortages.

Given both chipsets promise a big step up in graphical performance, it will be interesting to see how they square off when the inevitable regional comparisons emerge.