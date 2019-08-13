The Back to School season is heating up, and Lenovo’s just delivered this bundle deal, which sees you picking up a Lenovo Chromebook S300 with £50 off the standard price, and throwing in a Lenovo 400 wireless mouse (worth £15) for free.

Buy: Lenovo Chromebook S300 Bundle Now £245.57 (down from £295.57)

When sold with a three year warranty, the Chromebook S300 is usually priced at £295.57, Lenovo’s selling the Chromebook S300 for £245.57 for the duration of it’s Back to School period, which runs from now until August 26th.

Chromebooks are lightweight laptops running Google’s Chrome OS, which primarily gives you streamlined access to Google’s set of free productivity software – Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides – and 15GB of cloud storage with a new Google Account for free.

Related: Best Student Laptops

This is good news for cash-strapped students and budget-conscious parents, as it means you can work on essays, tables, and presentations without having to worry about forking out for expensive Office 365 subscription fees, though if you do want more cloud storage, you can get an extra 100GB for £1.59/month.

While the Lenovo Chromebook S300 is by no means a powerhouse – its 1.7GHz MediaTek MTK8173C processor and 4GB wouldn’t be enough to run games like Fortnite or PUBG, and as it’s a Chrome OS device, you can’t install and run Windows programs on it anyway – if your primary reason for wanting to pick up a laptop is you need something to write essays and Netflix and chill on, then the Chromebook S300 will do just that.

32GB of onboard storage is also generous for a Chromebook – many Chrome OS laptops skimp on internal storage, owing to that direct link to your Google Drive – and interns of ports, there’s a Type-C USB port, an older-style Type-A USB 3.0 port, and an SD card reader. There’s also an HDMI port – uncommon on Chromebooks at this price point – which means if you need to connect the Chromebook S300 to a monitor or projector when giving a presentation to class, you’ll be able to easily do that.

Related: Best Chromebooks

Perhaps most important is the three year warranty Lenovo’s including with this bundle. If you’re about to start a three year college or university course, this gives you peace of mind. If the worst happens and your Chromebook S300 stops working, your essays will all be backed up in your Google Drive anyway, so as and when your replacement device arrives, you can pick up where you left off.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More