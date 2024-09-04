Lenco announces three new turntables at IFA 2024

Lenco has used IFA 2024 to announce a trio of new belt-driven turntables.

First up there’s the vintage-looking Lenco LBTA165, which features fully automatic operation with auto-return and auto-start. It also packs a pre-fitted Audio Technica AT3600L Moving Magnet cartridge, switchable pre-amp, a removable dust-cover, and Bluetooth capabilities.

You can specify the Lenco LBTA165 in a Black Wood or Wood finish, and it’s available from October for £199 / €219.

Image: Lenco

Next up is the Lenco LBT-215BK, another belt drive turntable with a an Audio Technica AT-VM95E Moving Magnet Cartridge with a metal platter, tonearm, and fully-adjustable counterweight. It also supplies a USB port so you can easily convert your vinyl collection to a digital format.

The Lenco LBT-215BK is also available in October, in glossy black, at a price of £299 / €329.

Image: Lenco

Finally we have the Lenco L-455BK, our third belt drive turntable with a fancy minimalist brushed aluminium frame and an award-winning Ortofon 2M Red Moving Magnet cartridge. Like the LBT-215BK it features a USB output for vinyl-to-digital conversion, while its also boasts automatic rotation speed checking and correction. A built-in switchable phono stage offers you flexibility with the rest of your Hi-Fi setup.

As with the rest of the range, the Lenco L-455BK turntable is available from October, priced at £449 / €499

Image: Lenco

Lenco is a storied brand in audio equipment circles, tracing its origins back to Switzerland in 1946. The brand has changed hands several times since the original company declared bankruptcy in 1977, and is currently owned by Dutch company Commaxx International.

We’ve reviewed a few Lenco products over the years, most recently the feature-packed Lenco L-3810 turntable that provided “a punchy and upfront listen” alongside the ability to rip your vinyl to a digital file for portable listening.