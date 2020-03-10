Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

How to watch Leipzig vs Tottenham tonight – wherever you are

Aatif Sulleyman |

Leipzig vs Tottenham − Where and when to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

It’s RB Leipzig’s turn to host Tottenham Hotspur tonight for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash, with the German side deservedly a goal to the good. Spurs have been in disarray all season but things have somehow gone from pretty bad to actually really rather terrible in recent weeks, and it’s difficult to see them turning this around. But what better inspiration is there than last season’s Champions League heroics? Clutching at straws? Here’s how to tune in to Leipzig vs Tottenham tonight, no matter where you are.

Leipzig vs Tottenham kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm GMT.

If you’re based in the US, that’s 3pm Eastern Time, or 12pm Pacific Time.

Leipzig vs Tottenham TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this in the UK, and Leipzig vs Tottenham is being shown on BT Sport 2. You can catch the build-up from 7pm GMT.

How to live stream Leipzig vs Tottenham − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Related: BT Sport tips and tricks

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

New BT Sport No Contract Monthly Pass

BT Sports No Contract Monthly Pass

Watch sport when you want and opt out when you don't. The BT Sports new, no contract monthly pass allows you the flexibility to subscribe to the sports you want and stop and start during off-peak seasons.

BT Sports

|

|

£25/month

View Deal

£25/month

|

|

BT Sports

Powered by Trusted Reviews

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best VPNs For Streaming

ExpressVPN

No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free.

ExpressVPN

|

Save 49%

|

From £5.24/month

View Deal

From £5.24/month

|

Save 49%

|

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%.

NordVPN

|

Save 75%

|

£2.29/month

View Deal

£2.29/month

|

Save 75%

|

NordVPN

ProtonVPN

Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

ProtonVPN

|

Save $72

|

From $4/month

View Deal

From $4/month

|

Save $72

|

ProtonVPN

Powered by Trusted Reviews

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

ExpressVPN Private Internet Access (PIA) Windscribe Cyberghost
Score 4/5 4.4/5 4/5 4/5
Verdict Read our review Read our review Read our review Read our review
Price From £6.68/month From £2.74/month From $3.70 (£2.80)/month From £2.10/month
(1 year) (6 months) (1 year) (1 year)
Best for Privacy & international streaming Security Streaming and price Easy to use, international coverage
Simultaneous devices 5 10 Unlimited 7
Compatibility Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Kindle Fire, Fire TV Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Wind

ows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Blackberry, Fire TV, Nvidia Shield, Chrome, Firefox, Opera

 Windows, Mac, Android, iOS
Trial version? Yes Yes Yes Yes
Disclaimer We recommend VPNs for legal uses only. Streaming services should only be used within the terms of and conditions of the services. We do not approve illegal or unethical uses of VPN services, including piracy.
More info? Read all our Best VPN recommendations

Leipzig vs Tottenham − Match preview

Leipzig are more than worthy of their 1-0 lead, having played Spurs off the park at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium three weeks ago. Timo Werner’s second half penalty was enough to see the Lilywhites off.

In truth, the only good news for Jose Mourinho’s side was that they only lost 1-0.

Tottenham were without star forwards Harry Kane and Heung-min Son for the first leg, with Mourinho saying that both players are unlikely to feature again this season. Incredibly, they’ve now lost another striker − new signing Steven Bergwijn − to injury too.

Will Academy graduate Troy Parrott, who got a brief run-out in the FA Cup last week (and missed a penalty in the subsequent shootout) finally get a chance to show what he’s capable of?

Aatif Sulleyman
Deputy News and Features Editor
Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …
Aatif Sulleyman

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX