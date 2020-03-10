Leipzig vs Tottenham − Where and when to watch tonight’s Champions League clash

It’s RB Leipzig’s turn to host Tottenham Hotspur tonight for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash, with the German side deservedly a goal to the good. Spurs have been in disarray all season but things have somehow gone from pretty bad to actually really rather terrible in recent weeks, and it’s difficult to see them turning this around. But what better inspiration is there than last season’s Champions League heroics? Clutching at straws? Here’s how to tune in to Leipzig vs Tottenham tonight, no matter where you are.

Leipzig vs Tottenham kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 8pm GMT.

If you’re based in the US, that’s 3pm Eastern Time, or 12pm Pacific Time.

Leipzig vs Tottenham TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this in the UK, and Leipzig vs Tottenham is being shown on BT Sport 2. You can catch the build-up from 7pm GMT.

How to live stream Leipzig vs Tottenham − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Leipzig vs Tottenham − Match preview

Leipzig are more than worthy of their 1-0 lead, having played Spurs off the park at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium three weeks ago. Timo Werner’s second half penalty was enough to see the Lilywhites off.

In truth, the only good news for Jose Mourinho’s side was that they only lost 1-0.

Tottenham were without star forwards Harry Kane and Heung-min Son for the first leg, with Mourinho saying that both players are unlikely to feature again this season. Incredibly, they’ve now lost another striker − new signing Steven Bergwijn − to injury too.

Will Academy graduate Troy Parrott, who got a brief run-out in the FA Cup last week (and missed a penalty in the subsequent shootout) finally get a chance to show what he’s capable of?

