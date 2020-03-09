After a recent battle in the Carabao Cup semi finals, Leicester are set to face Aston Villa again again tonight in the Premier League. Villa came out on top in the cup but a closely contested battle showed that these two clubs are well matched foes. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch Leicester vs Aston Villa tonight, on any device, wherever you are.

Leicester vs Aston Villa kick-off time

For UK viewers , the game gets underway at 8pm GMT. For US viewers , the game starts at 4pm ET and 1pm PT.



How to Leicester vs Aston Villa in the UK

UK viewers can tune in on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch the game.

How to stream the game from anywhere

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Sports or Sky Go where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – this means you’re prevented from watching outside your home country, generally due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data, making it appear as if you are watching from your home country, making them useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs if you need help deciding, or find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa match preview

A win for Villa tonight could push them out of the relegation zone, though only by a point. It’s tight at the bottom of the table and a win tonight could be huge for Dean Smith’s side.

The form suggests they will struggle to do so though. Villa have lost four consecutive league games since their League Cup win over the Foxes.

Conversely, Leicester currently sit third, on 50 points. A win would push them ahead of the chasing pack, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Sheffield United. However, Brendan Rogers’ side are coming into this game on the back of two league losses and a defeat to Villa in the Cup. They have a lot of work to do to turn things around.

Both teams lost their last league fixtures, but Leicester hope the return of Jamie Vardy will prove decisive for them. Equally, Wilfren Ndidi’s return in the middle of the park could be just as decisive.

Villa are up against it but will, of course, be highly motivated. They may need some key interventions from star man Jack Grealish, who is rumoured to be heading away from the club come the end of the season.

This fixture is a tough one to predict and could easily swing either way. It’s well worth tuning in on Sky Sports or Now TV this evening.

