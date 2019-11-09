Leicester City vs Arsenal − Where and when to watch today’s intriguing Premier League clash

Ending this Saturday’s Premier League action is the absolutely mouthwatering clash between in-form Leicester City and decidedly out-of-form Arsenal. Could this end up being the final game in Emery’s forgettable era as Arsenal manager? We’re sure many Gunners fan are saying ‘YES’. Here are all the details you need to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal on TV or online. We can barely wait.

Leicester City vs Arsenal kick-off time

Today’s big match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT. What a way to start your Saturday night.

Leicester City vs Arsenal TV channel

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights for this match. Leicester City vs Arsenal is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The build-up starts at 5pm, with kick-off half an hour later.

How to live stream Leicester City vs Arsenal − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on almost any device for no additional cost, through the Sky Go app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can buy a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you decide to go for the pass and haven’t signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV previously, it can take some time for channel and streaming to be accessible to you – so, make sure you sign up well in advance.

If you aren't sure if you can access Sky Go in your country, then the best way to get around your issues is a VPN.

Leicester City vs Arsenal – Match preview

The Foxes have been in marvellous form over the past few weeks, bringing back memories of the team’s iconic Premier League win from a few years ago. While the East Midlands club lifted the trophy that season by pretty much just counter-attacking and hitting opponents on the break, things are very different this time around.

Whether it’s a sturdy defence that would probably see Harry Maguire relegated to the bench if he hadn’t headed north to Manchester, or one of the best midfields in the league thanks to Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, Leicester’s current form stems from some impressive team play.

A win here would see the King Power boys move into second place, and with Man City facing a tough Liverpool task on Sunday, there’s a possibility they could make that position their own heading into the international break.

Things are very different for Arsenal. After a few disappointing league results, the whole Xhaka issue and increasing pressure on boss Emery, this game is vitally important.

Arsenal will be surely wanting to offset the poor 1-1 draw in the Europa League on Thursday and tonight’s game is the perfect opportunity for that. However, could a poor result make this Emery’s last game in charge of the Gunners?

