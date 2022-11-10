 large image

Leica Leitz Phone 2 is another high-end camera phone you’ll probably never see

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Leica Leitz Phone 2 camera phone has been announced, but you’ll probably never see or use one.

Like last year’s Leica Leitz Phone 1, the Leica Leitz Phone 2 is a Japan exclusive. That’s a shame, because it’s a pretty handsome bit of kit.

It features a classy textured metal rim design – all the easier to grip while shooting – surrounding a Leica-white finish and contrasting red-spot Leitz branding. It’s finished off with a dedicated metal lens cap.

At heart, however, this is essentially the Sharp Aquos R7 with a snazzy coat. You get the same impressive-looking 6.6-inch IGZO OLED display, which features a 2730 x 1260 resolution and a staggeringly swift 240Hz refresh rate.

You also get the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is no longer the fastest Android chip on the market, but should still put in a good shift. This is backed by 12GB of RAM and a more-than-ample 512GB of internal storage. It’s all powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The main component here, of course, is that camera system. It’s a solitary 1-inch 47MP Sony IMX989 image sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, as well as a 7-element Leica Summicron lens. Other than a 1.9MP portrait sensor, that’s all you’rr getting on the rear camera front. Around front there’s a 16MP selfie camera.

As highlighted by Japanese mobile network SoftBank, the highly desirable Leica Leitz Phone 2 goes on sale in Japan on November 18 at a price ¥225,360, which works out to around £1,350. That’s pretty darned expensive, especially if you have to factor in import costs.

