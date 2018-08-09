Leica and Globe-trotter team up to make a limited edition travel camera

Leica and Hertfordshire-based luggage maker Globe-trotter have joined forces to make a limited edition version of the camera company’s Leica Q.

This fixed lens compact was already a niche camera, but the Leica Q Globe-trotter edition takes things further with a choice of navy or pink leather finishes and a production run of just 50 pieces for each colour. Naturally, this exclusivity makes it a little more expensive than the standard Leica Q, with a price tag of £5,400.

While these funds could almost land you an incredible Medium Format camera like the £5,999 Fujifilm GFX 50S, the Leica Q Globe-trotter is a bit more travel friendly and comes with some desirable high-end features.

Its 24-megapixel, full-frame sensor is paired with a bright Leica Summilux 28mm f/1.7 lens, which also has built-in stabilisation. This combination promises to help you shoot low-noise shots in gloomy conditions, even without a tripod to hand.

In our review of the original Leica Q Typ 116, we also found the dynamic range and detail to be very impressive for a compact camera.

If these travel photography credentials aren’t enough to sway you, the camera also comes in a tiny (if slightly ridiculous) mini suitcase that’s based on Globe-trotter’s Mini Trotter model. This comes with a microfibre lining, inside pockets for accessories and a shoulder strap, should you wish to carry it around and leave onlookers in no doubt that you’re a well-heeled tourist.

The Leica Q Globe-trotter is available now for £5,400 at Leica’s Mayfair, City of London and Manchester stores, along with selected authorised dealers.

What do you think, would you pay this much even for Leica’s famous red dot? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.