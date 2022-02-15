LEGO’s first Horizon Forbidden West set is here

LEGO has teamed up with games developer Guerrilla to launch the first brick-built set based on upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West.

The 1,222 piece Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set allows fans to build a 34cm tall replica of the Tallneck machine piloted by machine hunter Aloy as she explores areas and restores order across the Forbidden West in the 31st century.

The set includes a brand-new headpiece for Aloy that comes with a choice of blue, yellow or red eyes, along with the character’s bow and spear.

The Tallneck machine stands 34cm tall, 23cm wide and 17cm deep and features a disc-shaped head and long, slim legs. The centrepiece is surrounded with landscape details including a birch tree, tall grass and a rusty spotlight.

You can take a closer look at the Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZAYQbGjHjY

“Getting to team up with Guerrilla was truly remarkable”, said LEGO Group designer Isaac Snyder.

“The Guerrilla team is incredibly passionate about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and were a huge help in ensuring we were able to create an authentic representation in LEGO form. Thanks to our close collaboration we were able to include references to all the most iconic aspects of Horizon Forbidden West, from incredible machines, mysterious ruins, unique tribes , and stunning scenery. There is a huge amount of mutual respect between the design teams and everyone involved was beyond excited to see this model come to life! Our hope is that everyone building this model has as much fun as we did designing it”.

The set is, of course, based on the game Horizon Forbidden West coming out on February 18.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn was awarded 4 out of 5 stars by our computing and gaming editor Ryan Jones, who named the game “one of the best first-party games to arrive on PS5 yet”.

The LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set will be available to buy from May 2022 at a price of £69.99.