LEGO is releasing a globe that spins and glows in the dark

LEGO has launched the latest set from its fan-designed Ideas initiative – a customisable, spinning globe.

The Globe (21332) is the second LEGO Ideas set to launch in 2022 after the Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set hit stores on New Years Day.

The Globe is made up of 2585 pieces, which come together to create a customisable planet Earth, with the names of each continent printed across the bricks and oceans that glow in the dark, turning the globe into an eye-catching display at night.

The finished product measures 40cm in height, 30cm in length and 26cm in width, making it the first LEGO globe at this scale capable of spinning like a real vintage globe.

The product was developed through LEGO’s Ideas platform, an initiative to spotlight and bring to life fan-created and fan-voted LEGO concepts. Fans can submit their own creations to LEGO Ideas for a chance to see them made a reality by LEGO’s master designers as well as grab a share of profits earned from the set.

The Globe was thought up by French LEGO fan Guillaume Roussel back in September 2020, inspired by ‘Around the World in Eighty Days’ writer Jules Verne.

“When approaching the design, I asked myself ‘what could be creative, educational and touch most of the world?’ And the answer was just ‘the world itself’”, said Roussel about the set.

“What is so wonderful about this set is that, with a little imagination, it allows fans to discover the world through LEGO bricks”, said LEGO’s head of global marketing for adults, Federico Begher.

“The globe is a symbol of dreams and aspirations of travel to come for all who are seeking a bit of adventure or for those looking to learn about our world. When reviewing Guillaume’s’ set we could see the passion he had for travel and adventure, but also for inspiring building fans everywhere. Our designers also relished the challenge of making this set spin”.

The LEGO Ideas The Globe will be available to order from LEGO’s website and in-store from February 1st, priced at £174.99 / €199.99 / $199.99.