Best LEGO Deals for December 2018

Best LEGO Deals: You can bet your blocks that LEGO is going to be one of the hottest brands this Christmas, so we’ve rounded up the top LEGO deals of the moment.

The famous Danish toy range proves to be an evergreen favourite among kids and adults alike. There’s nothing else quite like LEGO, though plenty have tried to match its formula of open-hearted creativity.

LEGO has been turning out interlocking bricks ever since 1949. Since then it’s grown to swallow the world, with countless franchise tie-ins, theme parks, and even movies that bring a whole new meaning to the term ‘blockbuster’.

One thing has remained constant in all of this: LEGO sets aren’t cheap. That’s why finding deals on the famous brand is a particularly desirable thing to do.

Related: Best LEGO Sets 2018

Buying LEGO has become an increasingly fraught process, and not just because of high prices and tightening budgets. The range has grown to be absolutely vast.

It covers a surprisingly broad age range, too, so you’ll want to pay attention to the recommended age when shopping for a new set for your kids.

There’s a strong possibility you’ve been given your purchasing orders by the little ones in your life. If not we’ve tested the best LEGO sets of the year in our guide. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.

That said, let’s run through the best LEGO deals of the moment. We’ll be updating this from time to time, as the deals are changing constantly. This also means that if you see a deal that appeals to you, snap it up before it’s gone!

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap them up before they’re gone

Best Amazon LEGO Deals

Best Argos LEGO Deals

Best John Lewis LEGO Deals

Best Smyths LEGO Deals

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.