Best LEGO Deals for December 2018

Best LEGO Deals: You can bet your blocks that LEGO is going to be one of the hottest brands this Christmas, so we’ve rounded up the top LEGO deals of the moment.
The famous Danish toy range proves to be an evergreen favourite among kids and adults alike. There’s nothing else quite like LEGO, though plenty have tried to match its formula of open-hearted creativity.
LEGO has been turning out interlocking bricks ever since 1949. Since then it’s grown to swallow the world, with countless franchise tie-ins, theme parks, and even movies that bring a whole new meaning to the term ‘blockbuster’.
One thing has remained constant in all of this: LEGO sets aren’t cheap. That’s why finding deals on the famous brand is a particularly desirable thing to do.
Buying LEGO has become an increasingly fraught process, and not just because of high prices and tightening budgets. The range has grown to be absolutely vast.
It covers a surprisingly broad age range, too, so you’ll want to pay attention to the recommended age when shopping for a new set for your kids.
There’s a strong possibility you’ve been given your purchasing orders by the little ones in your life. If not we’ve tested the best LEGO sets of the year in our guide. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.
That said, let’s run through the best LEGO deals of the moment. We’ll be updating this from time to time, as the deals are changing constantly. This also means that if you see a deal that appeals to you, snap it up before it’s gone!
Best Amazon LEGO Deals
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929
Taken from the most hectic scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this set is a must have for fans of the movie.
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.
LEGO 60110 City Fire Station Building Toy
LEGO 60110 City Fire Station Building Toy
A chunky saving on this fire station play set, which includes a fire station, truck, helicopter, and six minifigures.
LEGO 75209 Star Wars Han Solo’s Landspeeder Toy inc.l. inc.ludes Han Solo and Qi'ra Minifigures, Fun Playset for Kids
LEGO 75209 Star Wars Han Solo’s Landspeeder Toy inc.l. inc.ludes Han Solo and Qi'ra Minifigures, Fun Playset for Kids
It’s no secret that the Solo film didn’t exactly set the box office alight, but a handy result of that is cheap Star Wars toys. This landspeeder includes two figures, spring-loaded shooters, and a Corellian Hound.
Best Argos LEGO Deals
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
Coming in at a much lower price than its competitors, Argos is selling this beautiful LEGO Friends Snow Resort for just £23.99. Amazon currently has the product listed for nearly £10 more.
LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set
LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set
A great set for any younger LEGO fans in the audience, featuring a simplistic design with easy to follow instructions and a handy £5 discount for your troubles.
LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker Toy - 75189
LEGO Star Wars First Order Heavy Assault Walker Toy - 75189
Rebels beware, the First Order is on its way with this insanely impressive LEGO set.
LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny's Bounty
LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny's Bounty
Ninja's and pirates unite in this awesome LEGO set.
LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina
LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina
The famous Star Wars cantina is represented here in cute LEGO style. You can almost hear the jaunty music…
Best John Lewis LEGO Deals
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
This bundle is sure to appease any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring two action packed scenes from this year's mega blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. Now with £18 off.
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
A great option for any younger LEGO builders this Christmas, as the bundle includes a delightful town square and a farmers market. Buying both will save £14.40 as opposed to buying them separately.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
Any fans of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will remember these two iconic, and fairly terrifying scenes which have been faithfully restored here in LEGO form.
LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train and Tracks Bundle
LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train and Tracks Bundle
This package includes a beautiful festive train set, and bundles in an extra track kit for free.
Best Smyths LEGO Deals
LEGO City Police Station
LEGO City Police Station
No LEGO City build is complete without the pièce de résistance that is the Police Station. There's a ridiculous amount of fun to be had with this set, making it fantastic value for money.
LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set
LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set
A hot tub and a slide? Why can't I have a house like this? Either way, with a £10 saving to be had, the LEGO house of your dreams can be yours for a much cheaper price.
LEGO 42078 Technic Mack Anthem Truck
LEGO 42078 Technic Mack Anthem Truck
One for the older LEGO fans out there and a great way to satisfy your inner trucker. Now with a massive £40 off.
LEGO 76111 DC Comics Super Heroes Batman: Brother Eye Takedown
LEGO 76111 DC Comics Super Heroes Batman: Brother Eye Takedown
Includes the Batjet with working stud shooters, three minifigures (including both Batman and Batwoman), and baddie Brother eye to scrap with.
