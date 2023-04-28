 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Leaks suggest Apple Watch could eventually sync with Mac and iPad

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

A rumor suggests that Apple is looking to expand the functionality of Apple Watch by syncing with Mac and iPad.

According to a new rumor via analyst941 on Twitter, Apple has plans to make Apple Watch capable of syncing not just with iPhone but also with iPad and Mac, too. The basic idea is that one day you’ll be able to sync your Apple Watch with multiple devices, including multiple iPhones, iPads, and Macs. There isn’t an official release date, but the leaker hopes that we’ll see this sometime in 2023.

It’s not clear how this will all work, either. It could be the case that there’s an iCloud implementation, like with AirPods. With AirPods, if you connect your iCloud account to your AirPods, they can work across multiple devices and not require you to reconnect every time you want to use your earbuds with another device. It could be the case that Apple Watch ends up working similarly after Apple builds out the same tech for Apple Watch.

Of course, this is just a rumor, so take it with a grain of salt, but this could make sense given Apple’s larger push towards more health and fitness features and services. Expanding Apple Watch support to iPad and Mac would well work towards making the device, and all its various health and fitness features, a lot more accessible to folks who may or may not have an iPhone.

Other rumors suggest that we may see an Apple Watch Series 9 coming this September, and if that does turn out to be true, it could be a good time for Apple to introduce this new Apple Watch functionality. However, Apple doesn’t talk about its plans before an official announcement comes, so we’ll have to wait and see.

You might like…

Microsoft ending Windows 10 updates

Microsoft ending Windows 10 updates

Ruben Circelli 7 mins ago
Last of Us Part 1 gets massive 25GB patch on PC

Last of Us Part 1 gets massive 25GB patch on PC

Ruben Circelli 32 mins ago
Siri ‘widely derided’ at Apple and Reality Pro team wanted it replaced – report

Siri ‘widely derided’ at Apple and Reality Pro team wanted it replaced – report

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
Is Everton vs Newcastle on TV? Premier League live stream details

Is Everton vs Newcastle on TV? Premier League live stream details

Chris Smith 7 hours ago
First PSVR 2 price cuts might be on the way

First PSVR 2 price cuts might be on the way

Chris Smith 7 hours ago
How to watch Tottenham vs Man United: Live stream the game online online and listen free

How to watch Tottenham vs Man United: Live stream the game online online and listen free

Chris Smith 8 hours ago

Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.