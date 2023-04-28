Leaks suggest Apple Watch could eventually sync with Mac and iPad

A rumor suggests that Apple is looking to expand the functionality of Apple Watch by syncing with Mac and iPad.

According to a new rumor via analyst941 on Twitter, Apple has plans to make Apple Watch capable of syncing not just with iPhone but also with iPad and Mac, too. The basic idea is that one day you’ll be able to sync your Apple Watch with multiple devices, including multiple iPhones, iPads, and Macs. There isn’t an official release date, but the leaker hopes that we’ll see this sometime in 2023.

It’s not clear how this will all work, either. It could be the case that there’s an iCloud implementation, like with AirPods. With AirPods, if you connect your iCloud account to your AirPods, they can work across multiple devices and not require you to reconnect every time you want to use your earbuds with another device. It could be the case that Apple Watch ends up working similarly after Apple builds out the same tech for Apple Watch.

Of course, this is just a rumor, so take it with a grain of salt, but this could make sense given Apple’s larger push towards more health and fitness features and services. Expanding Apple Watch support to iPad and Mac would well work towards making the device, and all its various health and fitness features, a lot more accessible to folks who may or may not have an iPhone.

Other rumors suggest that we may see an Apple Watch Series 9 coming this September, and if that does turn out to be true, it could be a good time for Apple to introduce this new Apple Watch functionality. However, Apple doesn’t talk about its plans before an official announcement comes, so we’ll have to wait and see.