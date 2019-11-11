Leaks suggest AMD’s budget graphics card will crush Nvidia rival

A new leak appears to reveal more about an upcoming budget graphics card contender from AMD – the Radeon RX 5500. The stats reveal it could give Nvidia’s cheaper models a wake-up call.

We’ve known for a while that a new AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card was set to be released, but internal documentation has revealed some impressive tech specs and also calls the product “the world’s most technologically advanced card for 1080p gaming.”

A link to the documentation was posted over on the AMD Reddit and is hosted directly on the AMD Marketing Asset Resource System (MARS).

According to the documents, the AMD Radeon RX 5500 will provide 49% more performance in AAA games titles and 37% more for certain popular eSports titles when compared to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650.

That said, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super has emerged recently – it seems safe to assume this document was produced before its announcement – so it will be interesting to see how that model stacks up with the new RX 5500.

Here’s the full breakdown of the specs of the AMD Radeon RX 5500 from the documentation:

Process: 7nm

Architecture: RDNA

Compute Units: 22

Game Clock: Up to 1670 MHz

Boost Clock: Up to 1845 MHz

TFLOPs: Up to 5.2

Memory Capacity: 4GB GDDR6

Memory Bandwidth: 224 GB/s

Memory Interface: 128-bit

DirectX 12 & Vulkan Optimized: Yes

AMD Radeon FreeSync Ready: Yes

DisplayPort: 1.4 with Display Stream Compression

PCIe Support: 4.0

AMD has yet to reveal a release date or price for the upcoming graphics card, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as news breaks.

AMD had a big week last week when the new AMD Threadripper 3 was revealed, along with more details about the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X.

The monstrous AMD Threadripper 3970X offers 32-cores, 64-thread, a base clock of 3.7GHz and a boost clock of 4.5GHz.

While the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X also impressed with its specs. The 3950X is solely aimed at attracting the hardcore gamer base and is looking to directly take on the Intel Core i9-9920x.

