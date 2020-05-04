Leaks point to a far cheaper OLED iPhone 12 this year

How much will the new iPhone cost? We might have the answer several months early, thanks to a leak from a reliable source on the matter.

According to the reliable Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 range will have a starting price of $649 (~£523) and there will be a total of four models in the series. it also looks like Apple could be ditching LCD and going OLED across the entire range.

According to the tweet embedded above, most of the range will act as direct follow-ups to the iPhone 11. However, there’s also a new model 5.4-inch screen that’s never been seen before. This will be the cheapest model in the range, but it will still boast 2 rear cameras and 5G connectivity. It will act as a bridge in Apple’s range between the new iPhone SE 2 ($399/£419) and the 6.1-inch OLED iPhone 12 which is priced at $749 (~£600).

The more premium models seem to have retained their premium prices: the iPhone 12 Pro is set to start from $999 (~£800) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is even pricier at $1099 (~£885). British customers should be wary of these direct price conversions however, because often they get a raw deal from Apple on this front.

The launch of the new iPhone is always one of the biggest events of the tech calendar, and while details of the new device often leak before the day itself, usually the prices are kept as a closely guarded secret that are unknown until revealed on-stage. While there’s still plenty of time for the prices to be revised before the launch, this is our best estimate yet, as Jon Prosser established a strong reputation for reliability thanks to his leaks about the iPhone SE 2. We were highly impressed by this latest device from Apple, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5 and reserving particular praise for its performance, camera, and value for money.

