Leaks for MacBook Air 2022 suggest M2 chip, Mini LED screen and more

New leaks on the MacBook Air 2022 are coming in thick and fast, with an M2 chip, Mini LED screen and new design all recently touted.

Apple has clearly been quite busy, with the Apple Event earlier this week being the introduction to the two newest chipsets, the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, alongside products like the MacBook Pro and AirPods 3.

And while we didn’t actually get any announcements for a MacBook Air this year, leaks have emerged to give us an idea of what the 2022 laptop could look like.

Apple leaker @dylandkt, who has previously leaked correct information about Macs, claims the MacBook Air release date will be in the middle of next year, which lines up with what we know about the upcoming laptop so far.

He also mentioned that the design will be similar to the new MacBook Pro but thinner and lighter, and won’t feature a fan. The lightweight laptop will also reportedly feature MagSafe charging, a 1080p web cam and colour options similar to what the current iMac offers.

The more exciting news is that the M2 chipset could feature here, which was another product we didn’t see announced at the recent event. This is rumoured to be the second-generation chip of Apple Silicon, and will act as a true sequel to the M1 rather than a beefed-up ‘Pro’ edition like the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed any details about the M2 chipset, reports indicate that it will be built on a 4nm process, which will allow for improved efficiency and performance speeds.

The leaker also brings up Mini LED, saying that it’s likely to appear on the MacBook Air. Mini LED screens typically offers superior brightness and colour accuracy compared to standard LCD screens, and so would be a major upgrade for the MacBook Air.

Sadly, @dylandkt claims the next MacBook Air won’t feature ProMotion, FaceID, HDMI or an SD card slot. But such omissions are hardly surprisingly considering this is Apple’s entry-level laptop.

Of course, these are just rumours and leaks for now, so it’s worth being sceptical. But we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest information on the MacBook Air once more details drop.