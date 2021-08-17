Leaker reveals key Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

Now that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 handsets have had their official unveiling, all eyes are turning towards the company’s next flagship. And right on time, the well respected leaker Ice Universe has given us a first look at the expected specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 via Weibo.

The most interesting thing here is confirmation of an earlier rumour that Samsung would be downsizing its handsets this time around, with the S22 due to come in at 6.06-inches, the S22 Plus at 6.55-inches and the S22 Ultra at 6.81-inches. For comparison’s sake, the current Galaxy S21 family is 6.2-inches, 6.7-inches and 6.8-inches, so it’s incremental, but likely noticeable in the hand.

No matter how much you yearn for a smaller phone, that does have a knock-on effect to battery life, of course, with both the S22 and S22 Plus reportedly seeing a reduction in their capacity from their current-generation equivalents. The S22 will drop to 3800mAh (down from 4000mAh), while the S22 Plus will fall to 4000mAh (from 4800mAh). The Ultra version, with a barely changed form factor, will subsequently stay at 5000mAh.

Despite the reduction in size, Ice Universe says that the phones will have a “modified version of S21 design”, so we’re not expecting a dramatic change, and all will maintain 120Hz refresh rates. As with the current generation, only the Ultra model will benefit from a LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) panel, which is required for a dynamically changing refresh rate.

As with the previous two generations of Galaxy S handsets, the main dividing line between the Ultra and regular handsets is in the camera department. Ice Universe says that while the S22 Ultra will have a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, 12MP 3x optical zoom sensor and 12MP 10x periscope camera, the other versions of the phone will have to make do with just the triple-camera array. You can apparently expect a 50MP 1/1.55-inch main sensor, 12MP 3x optical zoom and 12MP ultrawide lens.

To top up these rumours from Ice Universe, another trusted leaker – FrontTron – has also suggested that while the S22 will debut the new Exynos 2200 with AMD’s GPU in certain markets, low yields mean that this will be supplemented by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 for other regions.

It will be interesting to see how the two benchmark against each other: if there’s a dramatic difference, then customers may feel they’re being short changed in some parts of the world.