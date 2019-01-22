With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 range now roughly a month away, a series of leaked benchmarks have hit the web… and it’s safe to say it’s a mixed bag.

For background, an Exynos 9820-powered S10 is expected to come to the UK and most other markets, while a Snapdragon SoC-powered version of the handset will likely be released in the US and China. In other words, the Exynos-toting S10 is the phone that should matter to consumers based in Blighty.

This week, a device with the model number SM-G973N − believed to be the Exynos 9820-powered S10 with 6GB of RAM − appeared on the Geekbench website, with a single-core score of 4382 and a multi-core score of 9570 (via PhoneArena).

That would put it a little way behind the blisteringly powerful iPhone XS (4797, 11,265) in terms of performance, but the numbers are still pretty promising.

However, another leak from earlier on this month only gives the Exynos-powered S10 Plus (with 6GB of RAM) a single-core score of 3248 and a multi-core score of 7999 (via PhoneArena). That’s far lower than we would expect − and clearly massively at odds with the more recent leak.

The good news is that this is all hearsay at the moment, and at least one of these scores is way off the mark.

Samsung is planning to unveil the S10 range on February 20, so we don’t have long to wait for the actual scores. The word on the street is that an S10E, an S10, and an S10 Plus are on the way, and they might be joined by a 5G version of the S10 Plus too.

According to a report from Italy, the phones will cost between €779 (~ £687/$885) and €1599 (~ £1,410/$1,818).

Do like the sound of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 family? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.