Leaked PS Plus June line-up sounds great for PS4, not for PS5 owners

The PS Plus revolution is well underway but for the time being the status quo remains in place in Europe and the US.

That means members can still expect the standard line-up of free games to arrive for their membership subs. According to a leak from Areajugones (via VGC), the trio will be headlined by the 2018 release of God of War, along with Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Sony is planning to reveal the games on May 31, so we’ll know then for sure, but if that comes to fruition the announcement is likely to met with crickets from PS5 owners.

God of War is part of the PlayStation Plus Collection of classic PS4 games that Sony bestows upon new PS5 owners with their PS Plus subscription. They also include Bloodborne, Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, Infamous Second Son, Ratchet and Clank, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Until Dawn and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

There’s also a few big hitters from third-party developers and publishers like Battlefield 1, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy 15, Mortal Kombat X, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

The arrival of God of War for PS4 owners who’re yet to own it, would help set the stage for the 2022 release date of God of War: Ragnarok, the next game in the mythology-based series.

As for the new PlayStation Plus, UK gamers can expect it to launch on June 23. It’ll feature hundreds of games from the PS5, PS4, and PS3 eras, as well as access to retro games for those opting for the top tier PlayStation Plus premium platform.

