A leaked promo video may have just revealed all about the Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 design, specs and price have all leaked in what looks to be a promotional video for the anticipated fitness tracker.

Twitter tipster Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) shared the video, along with a series of images of the Charge 5, on Twitter. You can watch the video below:

The promo video appears to confirm the rumour the Charge 5 will feature a colour display – something its predecessor, the Charge 4, didn’t have.

The video also suggests that the Charge 5 will retain a number of features that were on the Charge 4, such as the built-in GPS, Daily Stress Management Score, Health Metrics Dashboard and Active Zone Minutes, which lets its wearer know when they’ve reached their target heart rate zones during workouts.

The Charge 5 also packs some new skills borrowed from the health-focussed Fitbit Sense, including an EDA sensor to measure stress and support for Fitbit’s ECG app, which proffers details and results about atrial fibrillation (AFib) that can be shared with your doctor.

The video also teases a new Daily Readiness Score feature that’s only available with Fitbit Premium. This feature offers users personalised exercise recommendations based on activity, sleep and heart rate, such as yoga or guided meditation on recovery days and more intensive workouts on days where they receive a higher Readiness Score.

According to Snoopy, the Charge 5 will cost $179 – that’s around £130 – and that figure includes a six month Fitbit Premium membership.

The tipster also shared images of fitness trackers and silicone bands. It appears as though the fitness tracker will be available in gold, black and silver colours, while the bands will come in white, black and pale blue shades.

The images look very similar to renders we saw earlier this month from Evan Blass, as well as ones of the “Fitbit Morgan” shared by 9to5Google back in July.

Going off Fitbit’s previous Charge releases, we might not find out more about the Charge 5 until 2022. However, some rumours have the fitness tracker slated for an October release. Either way, we’ll likely have to wait a bit longer to see the Charge 5 for real.