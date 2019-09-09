Leaked Pixel 4 promo video shows off clever new low-light camera trick

Hot on the heels of news suggesting we might see an orange version of the Pixel 4, another leak claims the highly-anticipated phone might come with a camera trick specifically for snapping shots of the night sky.

A video leaked by site ProAndroid – which looks a lot like a piece of promo material for Google’s new flagship phone – seems to show off a dedicated mode for shooting pictures of the stars and a clear focus on low-light shooting.

Shooting pictures in poor lighting has been one of the Pixel’s key strengths in recent year and if this promo video turns out to be real then it looks like that trend is going to continue

We also get a deeper look at the gesture-control interface which is coming to the Pixel 4. It looks like you’ll be able to perform loads of phone functions by just waving your hand over the new sensors above the display. LG introduced something similar with the G8, however that was fairly gimmicky and didn’t work too well.

The leaked clip, which you can see below, also gives us a couple more glimpses of the phone’s design. While the iconic two-tone design of previous Pixel phones seems have given way to a glossy back, it looks like we’ll have a contrasting frame colour. For instance, the white model showcased in the video has a nice black rim. This design trait certainly gets the thumbs-up from us.

Even with this slew of recent leaks we’re still in the dark about when this phone might get a full announcement. The Pixel 3 was unveiled at an event in early October and released a few weeks later, so if Google sticks to the same timeframe we’ve got about a month to wait until we hear official details about this phone. Luckily between now and then you’ve got the iPhone 11 and Huawei Mate 30 to keep your eyes out for.

