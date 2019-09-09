Google could have a third, more vibrant option in the works for the Pixel 4. According to the latest leaks, it’s a very juicy bright orange.

Serial mobile tipster Ben Geskin shared images of what looks to be the next Pixel phone on Twitter… and it certainly stands out.

Related: Best smartphone

The pics of the apparent new Pixel – dubbed ‘coral’ by the internet – were first shared on Chinese microblogging site Weibo on Saturday. The colourful new handset is shown next to the rumoured ‘just black’ and ‘clearly white’ offerings we’ve come to expect from the Google phone.

While Google has released other non-monochromatic options in the past, the bright coral seems a far cry from the pastel pink and purple hues we saw on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a.

While this is the first time we’ve seen a coral Pixel, the black and white Pixels beside it do match up perfectly with other leaked photos and videos we’ve seen so far that have claimed to showcase the Pixel 4 in all its glory.

We actually saw a hint of a peachy Pixel back in April when the Pixel 4 codename ‘Coral’ was first leaked on the Android Open Source Project community and in a Geekbench test, before later resurfacing within a beta version of the Google app.

Read our review of the Pixel 3

The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, was stuck with the moniker, ‘Flame’. While these names fit in nicely with Google’s aquatic themed naming practices, the orange tones certainly seem to give the idea of a coral Pixel 4 more weight.

A handful of Twitter users have pointed out that the iPhone XR also comes in a coral option and that the coral Pixel being unveiled the week of Apple’s iPhone 11 launch seems awfully coincidental, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out whether the bright new Pixel 4 is actually legit.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …